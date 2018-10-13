Three Chiefs fined $10,026 each for personal fouls against Jaguars

Getty Images

The Chiefs beat the Jaguars on Sunday, but it was a costly game for some Kansas City players.

Three Chiefs were fined $10,026 each for personal fouls in the game.

Dee Ford, who was ejected after two personal fouls, was fined $10,026 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Chris Jones, who was also ejected, was fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness. And Kareem Hunt was fined $10,026 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

It’s the second week in a row that Hunt has racked up a fine. Running backs typically don’t get a lot of fines, but Hunt got one last week for lowering his helmet into a defender, and now he has one this week as well.

The fine amount of $10,026 is a standard fine for personal fouls that was negotiated in the Collective Bargaining Agreement and has risen slightly each year under the CBA.