Which coaches have their job security tied most closely to the rest of the season?

With most teams still having 11 games to play (a couple have 12, a couple have 10), plenty of coaches will have their long-term futures determined by what happens in the short-term future.

So which coaches will have their fates influenced the most by the remainder of the 2018 season? That was the subject of Friday’s PFT Live draft.

Peter King and I picked a total of six, and then pondered whether several well-established coaching names could perhaps find themselves in jeopardy, based on whether the wheels fall off the rest of the way.

Check out the video, and be sure to check out PFT Live every Monday through Friday, from 6:00 a.m. ET to 9:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio, with the final two hours simulcast on NBCSN.