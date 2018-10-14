5-0 teams have fizzled out in recent years

Getty Images

The NFL currently has two 5-0 teams. The question now becomes whether the Rams or the Chiefs will avoid the fates of three recent teams that rocketed to 5-0 starts.

It began in 2015, when the Falcons started 5-0. And 5-0 eventually became 6-7.

The following year, the Vikings started 5-0. And 5-0 eventually became 6-6.

The next year, the Chiefs started 5-0. And 5-0 eventually became 6-6.

Of those three teams, only the Chiefs rallied to salvage a playoff berth. This year, the Rams already have the NFC West firmly under control, barring a complete and total collapse. The Chiefs have less wiggle room, with the 3-2 Chargers (the losses have come to the Rams and Chiefs) ready to pounce in the event K.C. stumbles.

But the Chiefs are keenly aware of the pitfalls of being 5-0 and having it all fall apart. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes told PFT after the Week Two win against Pittsburgh that, by witnessing the slide as a rookie backup to Alex Smith, he learned the importance of staying focused on taking care of business and “never being satisfied.”

Last year, the first loss came at home against the Steelers. This year, the Chiefs will try to avoid 5-1 on the road, against the Patriots. Obviously, it won’t be easy.

The Rams won’t have an easy sixth win, either. The Broncos are desperate and at home. The temperatures will be in the 20s, and snow is in the forecast.

So maybe both of the 5-0 teams will end the day at 5-1. It’s still unlikely that either or both will end up being 6-6, however.