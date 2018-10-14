Adam Gase gets testy when asked about Ryan Tannehill

Getty Images

Ryan Tannehill was a late scratch from Sunday’s game. The Dolphins listed him as questionable Friday with a right shoulder injury before making him inactive Sunday.

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said after the team’s dramatic overtime victory over the Bears that he he did not know whether Tannehill’s injury was day to day or long term.

Gase became testy when asked for specifics on Tannehill’s injury.

“There is some kind of HIPAA law,” Gase said, via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN. “Go ask him. I’m tired of answering a question about this guy. I got it; I’m over it. Me and him, we know he’s not ready right now. Details we’ll keep to us. You guys don’t need to know that.”

Tannehill missed all 16 games last season with a knee injury and missed three regular-season games and a playoff game in 2016. Thus, he has played in only five of the Dolphins’ past 26 games, including the postseason.