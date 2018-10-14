Adam Thielen tops 100 yards, scores TD to pad lead

AP

Adam Thielen is over 100 yards for a sixth consecutive game to start the season.

He has 10 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown came on a 13-yard catch from Kirk Cousins with 10:06 remaining in the third quarter and padded the Vikings’ lead to 20-10.

The Vikings drove right down the field on the first drive of the second half, going 75 yards in 10 plays. Cousins, who was 18-of-26 for 174 yards and an interception in the first half, went 5-for-5 for 50 yards and the touchdown on the third-quarter drive.