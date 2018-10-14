Amari Cooper heads to locker room after hard hit to head

Getty Images

Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper was in the news in pregame, and now he’s out of today’s game.

Cooper, who is the subject of trade reports, took a hard hit to the head, stayed down on the field for a scary moment, and then got up and walked straight to the locker room.

There has been no immediate word on Cooper’s condition but it would be shocking if he’s not ruled out with a concussion. The hit leveled Cooper and easily could have been a penalty on Seahawks defensive back Brad McDougald, but there was no flag.

The Raiders are reportedly shopping Cooper, a former first-round draft pick who may not fit what new coach Jon Gruden wants to build.