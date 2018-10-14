Andrew Luck: I’m not discouraged

Getty Images

The Colts fell to 1-5 with Sunday’s mistake-filled 42-34 loss to the Jets.

There were four turnovers, dropped passes, defensive breakdowns and more on the way to the loss and linebacker Najee Goode said after the game that the team needs to “stop doing dumb s–t to beat ourselves.” Head coach Frank Reich said it “does get difficult” to deal with blunders that cost the team chances to win games every week and believes there’s good that will come out of these struggles.

Quarterback Andrew Luck sounded a similar note when asked if he’s getting discouraged by the results.

“I’m not discouraged,” Luck said, via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star. “I really, in my core, am not discouraged. … We’re not happy we lost. There’s a bunch of competitive people in there. But I think we’re going in the right direction and the results will come. There’s a lot of … I just believe. Got a lot of conviction.”

Reich said he didn’t know when the good things would start to come. No one else can answer that question with any certainty either, but it will be another really long year for the Colts if the turn doesn’t come soon.