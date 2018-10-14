Andy Dalton hits Tyler Boyd again, Bengals and Steelers tied at 14

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 14, 2018, 2:38 PM EDT
AP

The Bengals and Steelers are playing the kind of closely contested game we’ve come to expect, and Andy Dalton is matching Ben Roethlisberger shot for shot.

Dalton just put together a quick touchdown drive just before the half, hitting Tyler Boyd for his second touchdown as the Bengals came back to even things 14-14 at the break.

Dalton’s 15-of-24 for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

Roethlisberger hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass yet, but he’s gotten them in position for a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs by James Conner.

The Bengals lost linebacker Nick Vigil to a knee injury in the first half, and it looked like they were going to lose Vontaze Burfict after Steelers tight end Vance McDonald ran through him (no stiff-arm needed).