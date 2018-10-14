Baker Mayfield limping, remaining in game thus far

AP

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has taken a beating on the field and on the sideline in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Mayfield came up limping after running out of bounds on a scramble and slipping on a first down marker. He remained in the game and took a hit while running a sneak for a first down on the next play.

That hit is one of many Mayfield has taken as he’s been sacked four times and had another wiped out by penalty in the first half. The last of those sacks was by Isaac Rochell on a third down and Mayfield was again limping as he made his way to the sideline.

Mayfield has gotten a look on the sideline, but there’s been no move to replace him with Tyrod Taylor. The Browns trail 14-3 after Philip Rivers‘ first touchdown pass of the afternoon.