Brandin Cooks, Cooper Kupp active as expected for Rams

Getty Images

When the week began, it looked like the Rams might be down a pair of wide receivers on Sunday afternoon.

Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp both cleared the concussion protocol over the last seven days, however, and both are officially active for the Rams on a snowy day in Denver. They also have returner JoJo Natson in the lineup for the first time since he broke his hand in Week Two.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein was ruled out Friday. Defensive back Darious Williams, running back John Kelly, linebacker Trevon Young, center Brian Allen, defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day and defensive tackle Tanzel Smart are also inactive.

The Broncos ruled our right tackle Jared Veldheer and cornerback Adam Jones on their final injury report of the week. Quarterback Kevin Hogan, defensive end DeMarcus Walker, guard Sam Jones, safety Shamarko Thomas and linebacker Alexander Johnson are healthy scratches.