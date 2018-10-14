Brock Osweiler and the Dolphins beat the Bears in overtime

Getty Images

Everyone was betting against the Dolphins. But Brock Osweiler had other ideas.

On a day when Osweiler was the surprise starter in Miami, he led his team to an upset victory over a Bears defense that had looked like one of the best in the league — until Osweiler picked it apart.

Osweiler wasn’t great, making a few too many mistakes. But he threw for a career-high 380 yards as the Dolphins won 31-28 in overtime.

It was a wild, back-and-forth game that saw the Bears twice turne the ball over at the Dolphins’ 1-yard line, only to have the Dolphins return the favor with a fumble at the 1-yard line of their own in overtime. But after the Bears missed a field goal on the subsequent possession, the Dolphins had just enough time to get into range for a field goal of their own, and it was good.

Mitchell Trubisky was solid, with 22 completions in 31 attempts for 316 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception. But the Bears’ defense, which has been so good until today, left plenty of receivers open, most notably Albert Wilson, who had a whopping 155 yards for Miami. Khalil Mack was no factor, with no sacks or turnovers after having at least one in every game until today.

For the Dolphins, the win improves their record to 4-2 and rights the ship after two straight losses. For the Bears, the loss drops them to 3-2, and represents a major missed opportunity.