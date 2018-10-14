Brock Osweiler gave Kenyan Drake a much-needed pep talk

Getty Images

The Dolphins were a yard away from beating the Bears today when running back Kenyan Drake inexplicably fumbled just before crossing the goal line. Drake was beside himself on the sideline after his fumble, but teammate Brock Osweiler gave him some words of encouragement.

Osweiler, starting at quarterback today in place of the injured Ryan Tannehill, said after the game that he approached Drake on the sideline and told him that the Bears would miss their field goal attempt, and the Dolphins would need Drake to make a big play.

“I went up to Drake right before Chicago kicked the field goal, and I just said, ‘Listen, they’re gonna miss this field goal, and I need you to bring the swagger and confidence you’ve been playing with all day.’ He looked me in the eye and said, ‘OK.’ And sure enough, he’s the guy that made the big play to get us into field goal range. So if that doesn’t talk about working through adversity and mental toughness, I don’t know what does. That’s an example of mental toughness at its finest,” Osweiler said.

Drake confirmed after the game that teammates picked him up after the fumble. Osweiler showed some leadership in his first start as a Dolphin.