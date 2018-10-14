Broncos cut Rams lead to 20-13

Getty Images

The Rams went up 20-3 in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Broncos and it seemed they would be able to put it in cruise control on their way to a 6-0 start to the season.

That feeling grew even stronger when safety John Johnson picked off Broncos quarterback Case Keenum on the next Broncos possession, but things started moving the other way from there.

Rather than riding Todd Gurley against an overmatched Broncos run defense, Sean McVay has kept calling passes and Jared Goff gave the interception right back to the Broncos. Keenum hit Emmanuel Sanders for a touchdown and the next Rams drive ended with a missed field goal after Bradley Chubb‘s third sack of the game.

The Broncos hit a long pass to Courtland Sutton to move into the red zone and then kicked a field goal to cut the score to 20-13 with just under nine minutes to play.

The Broncos have sacked Goff four times and he’s 13-of-26 when he does get the ball in the air. Gurley has run 21 times for 164 yards and two touchdowns, so we’ll see if they go back to working the ground game now that their lead is down to one score.