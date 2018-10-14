Bucs strike first in game between league’s worst defenses

Getty Images

The Falcons are next to last in the league in scoring defense (32.6 points per game). The Buccaneers are the only team worse (34.8).

So while scoring opportunities should be available, it’s not as if either team can afford to leave plays on the table.

The Buccaneers struck first with an opening-drive touchdown from Jameis Winston to tight end Cameron Brate, but missed the extra point and lead 6-0.

The Falcons could have prevented it all, but cornerback Robert Alford dropped an interception, giving the Bucs a second chance to make a first impression.

It’s the kind of missed opportunity that could prove costly on a day in which the scoreboard figures to look like a slot machine.

The Falcons didn’t wait long to answer, with Matt Ryan hitting Mohamed Sanu for a 35-yard touchdown pass, giving them a 7-6 lead.