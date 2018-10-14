Cardinals get scoop and score, tie Vikings 10-10

Getty Images

The Cardinals couldn’t take advantage of a Tre Boston interception earlier in the quarter, with the Vikings pulling off a goal-line stand.

So the Arizona defense didn’t put it in the hands of the Arizona offense. They just scored themselves.

Cardinals defensive tackle Rodney Gunter sacked Kirk Cousins, forcing a fumble that safety Budda Baker picked up on the bounce. Baker went 36 yards untouched to the end zone.

It tied the game 10-10 with 4:13 remaining in the half.

Cousins is 12-of-15 for 104 yards but has an interception and the lost fumble.