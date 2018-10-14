Case Keenum cleared in concussion evaluation, Rams lead 13-3 at half

Getty Images

The NFC’s only 5-0 team is halfway to their sixth straight win on Sunday afternoon.

Todd Gurley scored his eighth touchdown of the season after an apparent Broncos touchdown was taken off the board and the Rams lead the Broncos 13-3 at halftime in Denver. The final snap of the half was a kneeldown by Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly and it remains to be seen if he’ll stay in the game come the third quarter.

Case Keenum is 13-of-21 for 137 yards and took a big hit on a sack by safety Lamarcus Joyner on the final play of the previous drive. An announcement at the game said he was evaluated for a concussion and cleared.

Snow fell in Denver ahead of the game, but there was none on the field to greet the Rams when the game got underway. The visitors were able to drive into the red zone on each of their first two possessions, but had to kick field goals after they stalled close to the end zone. Gurley’s 10-yard run on fourth down in the second quarter ensured that wouldn’t happen a third time.

Gurley has run nine times for 88 yards and the team had 108 rushing yards overall as the ground has been better to the Rams than the air. Jared Goff is 9-of-15 for 137 yards and has been sacked three times as the Denver pass rush has found its footing behind Bradley Chubb and Von Miller. With a lead and the Broncos coming off a game that saw them give up 323 rushing yards, the Broncos might be in store for a larger dose of Gurley after the break.