Chargers cruise to 38-14 win over Browns

The Chargers won’t be at home for a while, but they kicked off an extended road trip in fine style Sunday.

Melvin Gordon ran for three touchdowns, Philip Rivers threw two others and the Chargers improved to 4-2 with a 38-14 win over the Browns. They will be hanging out in Cleveland for the next few days and then they will fly to London on Thursday for their Week Seven game against the Titans.

Keeping Gordon in the form he showed Sunday would increase chances that they’ll keep winning on the other side of the Atlantic. Gordon ran 18 times for 132 yards and added a pair of catches for 18 yards. Austin Ekeler chipped in 60 rushing yards and wide receiver Keenan Allen had 41 on four attempts as the Chargers ran the ball with great success all afternoon.

Allen also had 62 receiving yards while Tyrell Williams picked up 118 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. That accounted for most of Philip Rivers’ work on the afternoon as the Chargers put Geno Smith in to mop up in the fourth quarter.

The Browns were not able to do the same. Nick Chubb picked up 19 yards on one carry, but the other 18 attempts went for 38 yards as the Chargers forced Baker Mayfield, who was limping after slipping on a first down marker in the first half, to try to win the game. Mayfield threw a touchdown once the Browns were down 29 points, but wasn’t able to get in the end zone on six first half possessions that crossed midfield. He ended the day 22-of-46 for 238 yards and two interceptions while also taking four sacks.

Cleveland is now 2-3-1 and they’ll be heading on the road to meet the Buccaneers next Sunday.