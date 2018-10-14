Chargers gained 89 yards and scored a touchdown by running the same play twice

Getty Images

A memorable day for the Chargers in Cleveland had a memorable sequence of plays.

Specifically, two plays. Back to back. And as quarterback Philip Rivers told PFT after the 38-14 win, it was the same play, out of a different coverage.

Receiver Tyrell Williams, ran a pair of deep patterns and made the catches. Rivers said that Williams was the primary receiver on both plays.

“When [offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt] called it I said, ‘Again? Why?'” Rivers said.

But it worked, in large part because the Browns used a different version of the same coverage. End result? 89 yards and a touchdown. Without those throws, L.A.’s run-heavy game plan would have generated only 118 passing yards.

Another play could have added even more passing yards, but a pitch to receiver Keenan Allen (who motioned to the backfield, right behind Rivers) followed by an attempted lateral back to Rivers fell apart. The Chargers had been working on the gadget play for a couple of weeks, but he was stunned by how quickly Browns defensive end Myles Garrett read the play and ran straight at Rivers.

“I tried to yell to Keenan to not throw it to me,” River said. “He thought I was yelling at him to throw it.”

The rest of the day went much better for the Chargers, and now the question becomes how the night will go, with the 5-0 Chiefs playing in New England. Will Rivers be looking for a Patriots jersey to wear as the first-place team in the NFC West possibly loses its first game of the year?

“Shoot, that one’s tough,” Rivers said. “I can’t root for either team. I’ll be rooting for a tie.”