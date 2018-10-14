Chargers push lead to 28-6 after Baker Mayfield interception

Getty Images

The Browns forced a punt to open the third quarter and Baker Mayfield took the ball with his team down 15 points to the Chargers at home.

His next snap will come with the Browns down 22 points. Mayfield threw the ball across his body on Cleveland’s first offensive play of the half and Chargers cornerback Desmond King picked off the pass to set his team up on the 10-yard-line.

Melvin Gordon took care of the rest one play later and his second touchdown has the Chargers up 28-6 with just over three minutes off the clock in the second half.

Gordon has 10 carries for 78 yards and two catches for 18 yards. Tyrell Williams has also caught two touchdowns as the Chargers have had a fruitful visit to Cleveland thus far.