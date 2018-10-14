Chargers strike first in Cleveland

Getty Images

The Chargers have drawn first blood in Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Melvin Gordon sprinted four yards into the end zone to put the Chargers up 7-0 less than five minutes into the Week Six matchup. The touchdown capped a quick five-play, 57-yard drive set up by a good punt return by Desmond King.

Gordon picked up 16 yards on a pass from Philip Rivers and Keenan Allen moved the ball 33 more yards on an end around and another completion.

The Browns picked up one first down on the opening possession of the game, but a sac by Rayshawn Jenkins and Corey Liuget put an end to their attempt to get on the scoreboard before the visiting team.