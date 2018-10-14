Chargers up 21-6 on Browns at halftime

Getty Images

The Browns spent much of the first half in Chargers territory, but they have very little to show for it.

Six drives past midfield resulted in just two field goals and Philip Rivers threw a pair of touchdown passes in the second quarter to leave the Chargers up 21-6 at the half. Both touchdowns were to Tyrell Williams and Melvin Gordon also ran for a score in the first quarter.

Williams’ first score came on a 45-yard strike that came one play after he and Rivers hooked up for a 44-yard gain. Williams had three Browns around him, but wrestled the ball away for an impressive play. The second touchdown came on a play that saw some Browns appear to pause when Chargers tackle Russell Okung made what looked like a pretty blatant false start. No flag was thrown, however, and the Browns saw their deficit grow even larger.

Baker Mayfield was able to rally the Browns for a field goal as time ran out in the second quarter, but has taken four sacks and completed just 14-of-28 passes while picking up a limp after slipping on a first down marker at the end of a six-yard run. Mayfield has hobbled a lot since that slip, but there’s been no sign that the Browns will be making a move to Tyrod Taylor to this point.