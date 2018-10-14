Chiefs close it to a one-score game

AP

The Chiefs weren’t going to go away easily.

After a listless first half, they’ve now made it a one-score game, scoring on their two possessions of the third quarter to cut New England’s lead to 27-19.

They opened the second half by making the kind of big plays they have so often this year, a 67-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Kareem Hunt. Mahomes rolled out to buy some time, and when Hunt broke long, they had the big score they needed.

They then traded field goals with the Patriots, which wasn’t ideal.

In three trips to the red zone tonight, they’ve come away with two field goals and an interception. But they’ve also set themselves up for a dramatic finish on Sunday Night Football.