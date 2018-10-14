Colts hanging around after Andrew Luck’s third touchdown pass

Getty Images

The Jets upped their lead to 17 points to open the second half of Sunday’s game against the Colts, but two Andrew Luck touchdown passes mean things remain interesting as the fourth quarter gets underway.

Luck opened the quarter with a touchdown pass to tight end Erik Swoope and the extra point cut the Jets lead to 33-27. Luck found tight end Eric Ebron for a score in the third quarter as the Colts have found a lot of success throwing the ball since halftime.

Luck is 7-of-9 for 69 yards and the two scores since the break. The Jets’ efforts to slow him down may have to take place without safety Marcus Maye as he left with a hand injury.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold threw his second touchdown pass of the day on a 32-yard strike to tight end Chris Herndon and he may need at least one more if the Jets are going to hold on for their third win of the year.