Colts take lead after two Jets turnovers

Getty Images

The Jets took the lead on a Colts turnover, but the Colts tied the score quickly and have now moved into the lead after two takeaways of their own.

Safety Malik Hooker picked off Jets quarterback Sam Darnold and rookie linebacker Darius Leonard stripped wide receiver Quincy Enunwa of the ball at the tail end of a good gain. Al-Quadin Muhammad recovered the ball and Adam Vinatieri‘s second field goal of the day made it 13-10 Colts.

Hooker’s pick set up the first field goal, although it probably should have led to a Colts touchdown. They had first down from the one-yard line, but lost yards on their next two plays and running back Nyheim Hines dropped a pass in the end zone on third down.

Wide receiver Chester Rogers also had a drop ahead of the second Vinatieri field goal and the game-opening interception was another drop, so there’s been a fair amount of sloppy play on all fronts.