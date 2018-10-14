Cooper Kupp back for Rams, Case Keenum back for Broncos

Getty Images

When Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp went down with a left knee injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Broncos, it seemed like a long shot that he’d return to action.

Kupp’s injury came while he was on the wrong end of a horse collar tackle and he needed a cart to return to the locker room with members of the team’s medical staff. He was announced as questionable to return, but the look was of a player who was done for the day.

That proved to be incorrect. Kupp was back on the field for the Rams at the start of the third quarter and remained on the field throughout their first possession.

That possession ended with a punt and quarterback Case Keenum will be leading the Broncos offense when the take the field. He was evaluated for a concussion just before halftime and Chad Kelly took a knee to end the half, but Keenum’s been cleared to return with the Broncos down 13-3.