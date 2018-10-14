Cooper Kupp carted off in Denver

AP

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp recovered from last Sunday’s concussion in time to play this Sunday, but his afternoon came to an early end.

Kupp was injured on a horse collar tackle by Broncos safety Darian Stewart at the end of a 12-yard run in the second quarter. Stewart was penaltized and Kupp, whose leg buckled under him on his way to the turf, remained down while medical personnel came on the field to take a look.

They didn’t like what they found and Kupp was eventually taken to the locker room on a cart. Josh Reynolds replaced Kupp last week and caught a pass on the team’s first offensive play after Kupp went to the back.

The Rams lead 13-3 after Todd Gurley‘s eighth touchdown of the season.

UPDATE 5:20 p.m. ET: CBS announced it is a left knee injury for Kupp. He’s being called questionable to return.