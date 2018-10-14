Cowboys dominate Jaguars 40-7

Posted by Charean Williams on October 14, 2018, 7:18 PM EDT
Do the Jaguars prefer dominate, embarrass, bully or butt kicking to describe what the Cowboys did to them Sunday? It really was all of those as the Cowboys beat up on Jacksonville, winning easily 40-7.

It was the most points scored by Dallas since a 40-10 victory over San Francisco on Oct. 22. The Cowboys scored 8, 20, 13, 26 and 16 points in their first five games of this season.

The Cowboys, despite their struggles this season, have evened their record to 3-3, only a half game behind Washington and tied with the Eagles. The Cowboys are 3-0 at home and 0-3 on the road this season.

The Jaguars, at 3-3, are in a three-way tie for the top spot in the AFC South. It’s not where they expected to be coming into the season, but they have gotten shredded the past two weeks.

After giving up 30 points and 424 yards in a loss to the Chiefs in Week Five, the Jaguars allowed the Cowboys 378 yards. Dallas scored on eight of its first 10 possessions, facing little resistance before calling off the dogs.

Cole Beasley had his second career 100-yard receiving game, the Cowboys’ first since running back Rod Smith had 113 against the Giants on Dec. 10, 2017. It was the team’s first by a wideout since Terrance Williams had 141 yards against Kansas City on Nov. 5 of last year.

Beasley caught nine passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

Ezekiel Elliott ran for 106 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, and Dak Prescott ran for 82 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Prescott also completed 17 of 27 passes for 183 yards and the two touchdowns.

Blake Bortles went 15-of-26 for 149 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

  2. So … STARTING to come together. No? Rookie guard. 2nd String Center. FOUR NEW WR’s .. Takes time.
    That Non TD to Gallup was SPOT ON MONEY! … 40! Against the JAGS! SMH Garrett playing to Win NOT to Lose PER JERRY getting after that arse! Lit a Fire! Talent WE HAVE, Youth WE HAVE, Starting to Gel …. yep. The Beast is WIDE OPEN and OURS! Our defense is going to C R U S H Wince!

  6. Kurt Cousins is no longer here to throw you game winning gifts, Dallas. The Redskins are on a whole other level and the Cowboys don’t belong on the same field.

    Redskins 35-Dallas 14

    REDSKINS 1ST PLACE IN THE NFC EAST

  7. Did the 2 hour delay on their flight to Dallas, have something to do with it ? They looked lost the whole game. I Jalen Ramsey has learned a lesson that you should keep your mouth shut until you can prove that your good at least 2 years in a row.

  8. I am not surprised at how poorly the Jags offense played. They are built to win 10-7 games but once they got down to the Cowboys the game was over.

    Great game by the Cowboys offense. It looked like Jalen Mills was playing instead of Jalen Ramsey :p

    The Jags need to stop trying to convince everyone that Blake Bortles is a quality QB. They went cheap on offense and it’s been burning them.

  9. All those London rumors are destroying the Jags just as they finally put together a good team. It is football malpractice of the highest order, but sadly all too common in the horrible Goodell era.

  10. Romo was spot on talking about Moore being the qb coach. He got beat out by a 3rd stringer YET Moore is their qb coach?
    IF ONLY Dak had Romo as a qb coach! Dak would EXCEL! Not just be a Cam Newton.

  13. This was Linehan and Garret coaching for their jobs. Last week they didn’t go for it on 4th and 1 and they lost. Tonight they went for it twice, converting both and kept the pedal to the metal for all 4 quarters. They didn’t get conservative until the very end of the game. That’s how it should be done

  16. Iggles have beaten these teams Falcons,,Colts,,, Giants ,,you tell me and the iggles think their good

  17. I never understood how K.Moore qualifies to be the QB coach and he was beat by Prescott and Rush. Dallas’ adjustments to the coaching staff were perplexing to me. I also questioned the hiring of OL coach.

  18. OK so can all the Jags fans stop with we have a Superbowl caliber team crap. Your great defense just got shredded two weeks in a row and your offense is just plain laughable. Go get a real QB and an offensive line then come back next year. The AFC south is a dumpster fire.

