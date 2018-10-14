Cowboys dominate Jaguars 40-7

Getty Images

Do the Jaguars prefer dominate, embarrass, bully or butt kicking to describe what the Cowboys did to them Sunday? It really was all of those as the Cowboys beat up on Jacksonville, winning easily 40-7.

It was the most points scored by Dallas since a 40-10 victory over San Francisco on Oct. 22. The Cowboys scored 8, 20, 13, 26 and 16 points in their first five games of this season.

The Cowboys, despite their struggles this season, have evened their record to 3-3, only a half game behind Washington and tied with the Eagles. The Cowboys are 3-0 at home and 0-3 on the road this season.

The Jaguars, at 3-3, are in a three-way tie for the top spot in the AFC South. It’s not where they expected to be coming into the season, but they have gotten shredded the past two weeks.

After giving up 30 points and 424 yards in a loss to the Chiefs in Week Five, the Jaguars allowed the Cowboys 378 yards. Dallas scored on eight of its first 10 possessions, facing little resistance before calling off the dogs.

Cole Beasley had his second career 100-yard receiving game, the Cowboys’ first since running back Rod Smith had 113 against the Giants on Dec. 10, 2017. It was the team’s first by a wideout since Terrance Williams had 141 yards against Kansas City on Nov. 5 of last year.

Beasley caught nine passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

Ezekiel Elliott ran for 106 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, and Dak Prescott ran for 82 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Prescott also completed 17 of 27 passes for 183 yards and the two touchdowns.

Blake Bortles went 15-of-26 for 149 yards with a touchdown and an interception.