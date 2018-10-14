Cowboys dominating Jaguars early, 10-0

Getty Images

The Cowboys are taking it to Jacksonville early, leading 10-0 after the first quarter.

Dallas has scored on its first two possessions while holding the Jaguars to 11 yards on their first two drives. Jacksonville finished the first quarter with 54 yards.

Brett Maher kicked a 50-yard field goal to complete a nine-play, 51-yard drive, giving the Cowboys a 3-0 lead with 8:36 remaining in the first quarter.

The Cowboys went 48 yards in seven plays on their second possession. After Dak Prescott‘s 17-yard touchdown pass to Michael Gallup was overturned on replay — Gallup got only one foot down before going out of bounds — Prescott ran 17 yards to the end zone.

Prescott has 26 yards rushing on three carries, having his two fumbles bounce back into his hands. He also has completed 5 of 7 passes for 65 yards.

The Jaguars had defensive tackle Malik Jackson exit the game with a hamstring injury. He is questionable to return.