Cowboys dominating Jaguars early, 10-0

Posted by Charean Williams on October 14, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Cowboys are taking it to Jacksonville early, leading 10-0 after the first quarter.

Dallas has scored on its first two possessions while holding the Jaguars to 11 yards on their first two drives. Jacksonville finished the first quarter with 54 yards.

Brett Maher kicked a 50-yard field goal to complete a nine-play, 51-yard drive, giving the Cowboys a 3-0 lead with 8:36 remaining in the first quarter.

The Cowboys went 48 yards in seven plays on their second possession. After Dak Prescott‘s 17-yard touchdown pass to Michael Gallup was overturned on replay — Gallup got only one foot down before going out of bounds — Prescott ran 17 yards to the end zone.

Prescott has 26 yards rushing on three carries, having his two fumbles bounce back into his hands. He also has completed 5 of 7 passes for 65 yards.

The Jaguars had defensive tackle Malik Jackson exit the game with a hamstring injury. He is questionable to return.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Cowboys dominating Jaguars early, 10-0

  2. 16-0. I wonder what Jalen Ramsey is saying on the sidelines?

    They were all excited about how they were going to take that next step this year. Both the offense and defense have taken a few steps back. The way they’ve played the last three weeks they won’t even get to the playoffs.

    It doesn’t help that Bortles is just as awful as he’s ever been. Yet again this summer he talked about how he has been working so hard. Working hard at what? He’s more like a journeyman backup QB. At least he’s not as bad as Gabbert but probably not by much.

    Then you have Fournette who spends more time on the injured list than on the field.

    Looks like last year was a flash in the pan and it’s back to the Jags with the perennial top-5 draft pick. Ramsey forgot to also mention when he was talking about how all those QBs were terrible that their defense was atrocious.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!