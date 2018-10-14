Cowboys embarrassing Jaguars, up 24-0 at half

Getty Images

The Jaguars didn’t look like one of the better teams in the league in the first half, and the Cowboys looked better than a 2-3 team.

Dallas dominated Jacksonville in the first half, leaving no doubt the better team in the first 30 minutes. The Cowboys lead 24-0 at intermission, having outgained the Jaguars 251 to 64.

The Cowboys scored on all four of their first-half possessions, going 51, 48, 84 and 78 yards. The one time the Cowboys punted, on fourth-and-one in the second quarter, Jacksonville was caught with too many players on the field.

Cole Beasley had touchdown catches of 17 and 9 yards in the second quarter as Dallas ran 25 plays and held the ball for 12 minutes, 3 seconds. Beasley has six catches for 79 yards.

Dak Prescott has completed 13 of 18 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns. He also has run for 53 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

Ezekiel Elliott has 11 carries for 45 yards.

Blake Bortles is 6-for-8 for 35 yards.