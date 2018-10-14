Dak Prescott, Cowboys ripping apart Jaguars defense

Getty Images

The Cowboys might question what’s all the fuss about the Jaguars defense.

Jacksonville apparently left its defense at home, with the Cowboys scoring on all three of their possessions thus far. Dallas just added a second touchdown to go with a field goal and now leads 17-0.

Dak Prescott connected with Cole Beasley for a 17-yard touchdown pass with 9:28 remaining until halftime. Beasley has four catches for 52 yards.

The Cowboys already have 183 yards, with scoring drives of 51, 48 and 84 yards.

Prescott is 9-of-12 for 116 yards. He also has four carries for 33 yards and a touchdown.