Dalvin Cook expected to play limited snaps on Sunday

Getty Images

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was listed as questionable on Friday due to the hamstring injury that kept him from playing against the Eagles last Sunday.

The injury isn’t expected to keep him out this week. According to multiple reports, Cook is set to be in the lineup against the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

Those same reports suggest Cook will not be handling a full workload. Cook is expected to have his snaps limited as a result of the injury. Cook, who sat out in Week Three, also played on a pitch count in Minnesota’s Week Four loss to the Rams.

Latavius Murray has handled most of the backfield work when Cook has been out of the lineup. Mike Boone and Roc Thomas are also on hand at running back.