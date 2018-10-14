Dalvin Cook inactive for Vikings

Getty Images

Reports on Sunday morning indicated Vikings running back Dalvin Cook would be in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, but that he would be playing a limited number of snaps after being listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury.

Cook’s snap count will actually be zero. The Vikings listed Cook as one of their seven inactive players 90 minutes ahead of kickoff in Minneapolis.

It’s the second game in a row and the third time in four weeks that Cook is out of the lineup for the Vikings.

Latavius Murray has served as the top back in Cook’s absence. Mike Boone and Roc Thomas will back him up on Sunday.