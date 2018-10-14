David Irving active for Cowboys; Brice Butler inactive

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive tackle David Irving will make his debut today. Despite only three practices since November, Irving will play against the Jaguars.

Receiver Brice Butler, though, won’t play with a groin injury. The Cowboys listed him among their seven inactives.

Dallas’ other inactives are defensive tackle Caraun Reid, linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring), linebacker Joe Thomas (foot), quarterback Mike White, tight end Dalton Schultz and offensive guard Xavier Su’a Filo.

Veteran Josh Walker will make his first start at left tackle, and T.J. Yeldon will start at running back for the banged up Jaguars.

The Jaguars listed Ereck Flowers, who they signed Friday, as one of their seven inactives.

Jacksonville is hurting at offensive tackle. It placed Josh Wells on injured reserve Friday with a groin injury. He joined Cam Robinson, the starting left tackle early in the season before tearing an ACL in Week Two.

The Jaguars’ other inactives Sunday besides Flowers are Leonard Fournette (hamstring), cornerback D.J. Hayden (toe), cornerback Tre Herndon (hamstring), nose tackle Eli Ankou, defensive end Dawuane Smoot and offensive guard Chris Reed.