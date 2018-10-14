DeMarcus Lawrence on Blake Bortles: What challenge?

Getty Images

Blake Bortles wasn’t bad, but he wasn’t good.

He had only a 70.8 passer rating, completing 15 of 26 passes for 149 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The Cowboys found defending him, uh, rather unchallenging.

“I mean, [expletive], the score was 40-7,” Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence answered, via Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, after being asked about the “challenge” Bortles presented. “I played limited snaps. What challenge?

“I had 25 snaps. The score was 40-7. What are we talking about here?”

What does Lawrence have to lose? The Cowboys won in a blowout. They won’t see the Jaguars in the regular season for another four years anyway, and what are the chances Bortles remains the Jaguars’ quarterback four years from now?

It was a second consecutive poor performance by the Jaguars in the first half. They trailed the Chiefs 20-0 at halftime last week, losing 30-14. On Sunday, they fell behind the Cowboys 24-0 at halftime before losing 40-7.

“Tough to describe,” Bortles said. “I mean, just, pretty much a waste of a day and a trip. You know, not by any means did we do [what] we were planning on doing. Give them credit. They played well, and we played, once again, pretty bad. So, we’ve got to find a way to fix it, and we will. There’s 10 games left; there’s a long way to go. So, 3-3 and [we’ve] got a lot of football left to play. We’ll figure it out and get right whatever it takes. But another one you’ve got to kind of put past you and move on. Turn the page.”