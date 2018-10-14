Deshaun Watson set to play against Bills

Getty Images

Quarterback Deshaun Watson took a pounding against the Cowboys last Sunday that left him with a chest injury he had to manage all week.

Watson insisted that the issue would not keep him from playing against the Bills, but the team left the possibility he’d miss the game open by listing him as questionable on Friday’s injury report. It looks like Watson’s prediction was on the money, though.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports Watson will start on Sunday.

Watson has thrown for 375 yards in each of his last two games and hit 385 yards in Week Three against the Giants. The Texans won their last two games and a win against Buffalo would even their record at 3-3 on the season.