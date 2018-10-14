Despite three different injuries, Adrian Peterson is expected to play

Getty Images

It soon will be easier to list the body parts on Adrian Peterson that aren’t injured.

The veteran tailback, a future Hall of Famer who still has his sights set on becoming the all-time rushing leader, is expected to play on Sunday despite shoulder, ankle, and knee injuries, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Peterson suffered a sprained ankle three weeks ago in a win over the Packers, and he had 15 days to recover from it before playing again. He will have had six days to recover from knee and shoulder injuries suffered against the Saints on Monday night.

Against New Orleans, Peterson had only six yards on four carries. He added 36 on a pair of receptions.