Dirk Koetter on final play: Not a lot of great plays from the 20

The Buccaneers had one last shot to knock off the Falcons in Sunday’s game with quarterback Jameis Winston taking a snap at the 21-yard-line for the final play of the game.

Winston ran a quarterback draw inside the 10 and then flipped a lateral backward while falling down. Mike Evans got the ball and threw another lateral to DeSean Jackson, but he couldn’t catch it and the ball skittered out of bounds to end the game. After the game, Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter explained why they went with that play.

“It’s a quarterback draw with options,” Koetter said, via Pewter Report. “You know, it’s hard to score on one play from the 20. Jameis had options, but when you’re going full speed on one play to win from the 20, it’s tough. He’s got people chasing him, closing in on him from all sides. There are not a lot of great plays on one play from the 20.”

Winston threw for 395 yards and four touchdowns during Sunday’s game, so some — Winston isn’t in that group — will likely find flaws with Koetter’s belief that running and lateraling offered a better chance of scoring than a traditional passing play.