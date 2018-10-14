Dre Kirkpatrick: We’re better than the Steelers

Getty Images

The Steelers came out of Cincinnati with a 28-21 win on Sunday afternoon, but they didn’t convince one member of the Bengals defense that they are the better team.

Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick insisted the Bengals are on top despite the result of Sunday’s game.

“We’re better than them,” Kirkpatrick said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. “They ain’t better than us. Period. They ain’t better than us; we’re better than them. But they won, so my hat’s off to them. I’m gonna be a team player … they went out there and they fought. They got the win; we got the loss.”

The Bengals led 21-20 after a Joe Mixon touchdown with 1:18 left to play, but the Steelers drove for an Antonio Brown touchdown that won the game. They got a first down on the way there thanks to a holding penalty on Kirkpatrick, who said the call was “trash” after the game.