Emmanuel Sanders on taunting penalty: League’s gotten soft

Getty Images

The Broncos didn’t get into the end zone until the second half of Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Rams and part of the reason for that was a penalty on wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

Sanders caught a long pass from Case Keenum that was initially ruled a touchdown before replay showed that Sanders was down on the 1-yard-line. A setback, but one they could remedy with a short plunge on the next play.

Or they could have done that if not for the taunting penalty Sanders got for pointing at Rams cornerback Troy Hill after the play. That penalty would have been on the kickoff had the score stood, but it knocked the Broncos back 15 yards instead and they had to settle for a field goal.

Sanders took issue with the call after the game.

“To me, it feels like the league has gotten soft,” Sanders said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. “… All I did was point and say, ‘I got you.'”

Sanders also said he feels like the loss is on his shoulders because of the missed opportunity for a touchdown. The Rams’ 285 rushing yards and other things loomed large, but Sanders’ penalty certainly didn’t help Denver’s chances of handing the Rams their first loss of the year.