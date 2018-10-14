Falcons hang on for wild 34-29 win over Buccaneers

AP

The Falcons are apparently better at playing without injured offensive starters than defensive starters.

Despite losing wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Mohamed Sanu to injuries during the game, the Falcons held on to beat the Buccaneers 34-29.

It was just the second win of the year for the Falcons (2-4), and it didn’t come easily. They scored touchdowns on their first three possessions, but then the Bucs began to play a bit of defense.

Matt Ryan‘s fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Tevin Coleman was the capper, on a day when it helped to be diverse offensively.

With the Bucs able to concentrate their perimeter defense on Julio Jones, Matt Ryan spread the ball around effectively, Jones still had 10 catches for 143 yards, but he was one of eight Falcons with a reception.

The Falcons had to survive a wild final play of laterals, as Mike Evans‘ toss to DeSean Jackson went out of bounds inside the Falcons’ 5-yard line.

They also survived a 395-yard, four touchdown day by quarterback Jameis Winston. But they were able to pick Winston off twice, and hold onto their big early lead.