AP

The Falcons might not have much of a defense anymore, but they can still score points.

And that may be the formula they have to rely on moving forward.

They’re up 21-6 on the Buccaneers in the second quarter, scoring touchdowns on all three possessions.

Matt Ryan is 16-of-19 for 186 yards and two touchdowns already, the kind of start they’re going to need from the former MVP if they’re going to survive their injury decimated defense.