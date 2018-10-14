Jay Gruden reportedly yanked headphones off Josh Norman’s head

AP

Some more details are being filled in about the halftime incident between Washington coach Jay Gruden and cornerback Josh Norman on Monday night.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the incident began when Gruden stepped to the front of the locker room to address the team. Norman had his headphones on, which is normal for him at halftime. But Norman also had his back to Gruden, which meant Norman didn’t realize that Grudent had started talking. That prompted Gruden to yank the headphones off Norman’s head.

That resulted in Norman getting very upset and walking away, with Gruden calling after him, “If you keep walking, you’re not going to start the second half.”

Norman did not start the second half, for reasons Gruden declined to explain. But that appears to be the reason.

Washington signed Norman to a five-year, $75 million contract three years ago and hasn’t gotten the production out of him that the team was hoping for, and it appears that tensions are boiling over. Norman can go a long way toward turning the tide in his favor in Washington with a big game today against his former team, the Panthers.