Jets get to 3-3 with 42-34 win over the Colts

Getty Images

The Jets had not scored at least 40 points in a home game since the first week of the 2012 season, but that run came to an end against the Colts on Sunday.

Sam Darnold threw two touchdowns, Jason Myers hit seven field goals and the Jets defense had four takeaways in a 42-34 win. The seven field goals for Myers are a franchise record and one shy of Rob Bironas’ record for a single game.

In some weeks, settling for field goals would be a sign of struggle for an offense, but they enabled the Jets to put up points on eight straight drives spanning the first and second halves. That kept the Colts chasing points and Andrew Luck did a good enough job of it that the Jets lead shrank to six points early in the fourth quarter, but his third interception of the day and a quick turnover on downs helped the Jets to insurance points that allowed them to breathe easier.

They got that lead back down to eight points just after the two minute warning, but a failed onside kick meant the Jets could just take a knee to run out the clock.

Luck was 23-of-43 for 301 yards and four touchdowns to go with his three turnovers. The Colts found success running the ball with Marlon Mack back in the lineup, but the scoreboard meant they couldn’t keep riding him throughout the fourth quarter.

The Jets ran 33 times for 110 yards, which was a far cry from the 323 yards they put up against Denver in a Week Five win but helped them keep the ball out of Luck’s hands for long stretches of the afternoon. Darnold made a bad decision on a first half interception, but was 24-of-29 for 280 yards and the two touchdowns that helped the Jets build a lead they would not relinquish.

Darnold will get the Vikings defense as the Jets try for a third straight home win next weekend while Luck and the Colts will tangle with the Bills.