Jets lead Colts 23-13 after turnover-filled half

AP

The Jets turned the ball over twice in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Colts and lost an early lead, but the visiting team proved to be even looser with their ball security before the second quarter came to an end.

Colts running back Robert Turbin lost a fumble on a hit by Jets safety Jamal Adams and cornerback Morris Claiborne knocked an Andrew Luck pass into linebacker Avery Williamson‘s hands for a pair of turnovers that turned into 10 points. The Jets rallied for a 58-yard drive just before halftime to set up Jason Myers for another field goal and took a 23-13 lead into the locker room at MetLife Stadium.

Luck was also picked off by Claiborne on the second play of the game and Claiborne returned the interception for a touchdown. Luck then led a sharp drive that ended with a Marcus Johnson touchdown catch, but two turnovers by the Jets in their own territory resulted in field goals when dropped passes helped slow the Indianapolis offense.

The frequency of Luck’s passing attempts earned some discussion from head coach Frank Reich this week, but he’s put the ball in the air 20 times and scrambled once so far this Sunday. He’s completed 10 of the tries for 149 yards and the Colts have managed just 20 yards on 10 rushing attempts.

Turbin left the game after his fumble with a shoulder injury and the Jets lost wide receiver Quincy Enunwa to an ankle injury. His absence hasn’t kept Sam Darnold from putting together an efficient 16-of-19 for 168 yards on the half. He threw a touchdown to Terrelle Pryor for the second week in a row and was picked off by Malik Hooker. That’s the seventh interception of his brief NFL career, but the Jets will live with it if their defense can keep forcing some of their own.