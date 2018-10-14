Joe Schobert done for day with hamstring injury

Getty Images

The Browns lost a member of their starting defense on their way to giving up another touchdown to the Chargers.

Linebacker Joe Schobert left the game with a hamstring injury and was ruled out for the rest of the afternoon in short order. Chargers running back Melvin Gordon found his way into the end zone a few plays later and the Chargers now lead 35-6 in the third quarter.

It was the third touchdown of the day for Gordon and the Chargers have been running all over the Browns defense this afternoon. They have 181 yards on 20 attempts that have included four runs for 41 yards by wide receiver Keenan Allen.

That has the Chargers in line for a 4-2 record unless the Browns can summon a comeback for the ages.