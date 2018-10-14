Jon Gruden says Raiders not shopping Amari Cooper

Getty Images

Jon Gruden said after Sunday’s loss that he hadn’t heard Jay Glazer’s report on FOX that the Raiders are shopping receiver Amari Cooper along with Karl Joseph.

Gruden, though, denied the Raiders have interest in trading Cooper.

“I don’t know,” Gruden said, via Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I haven’t heard that. I’m not. I’m not. I’m just sorry to have to deal with a lot of these reports. I just hope Amari’s OK. Like I said, he’s going to be a big part of our pass offense.”

The Raiders, who entered with the sixth-ranked passing offense in the league, didn’t have much of one in the loss to Seattle. They passed for only 106 yards, with Derek Carr taking six sacks and leaving early with a bruised left arm.

Cooper left with a concussion as did receiver Seth Roberts.

Cooper, a first-round pick in 2015, had only one target before leaving.

With the Raiders in obvious rebuilding mode, it makes sense for them to become sellers before the trade deadline at the end of the month.