Getty Images

Josh Allen left the game with 2:41 remaining in the third quarter.

The Bills quarterback appeared to hit his right elbow on a helmet on his follow-through. The Bills list him as questionable to return.

The team’s medical staff looked at Allen on the sideline, and he threw a few passes. But Nathan Peterman stayed in the game on the following drive.

Allen has completed 10 of 17 passes for only 74 yards.