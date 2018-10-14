Justin Houston inactive, Chiefs defense depleted

Getty Images

The Chiefs are running short at a few key defensive positions heading into tonight’s game against the Patriots.

The Chiefs deactivated both outside linebackers Justin Houston and Tanoh Kpassagnon, leaving rookie Breeland Speaks to start for the first time.

They also deactivated safeties Eric Murray and Eric Berry. They’ve been so short-handed there they had to use receivers at safety in practice.

Also inactive for the Chiefs are running back Darrel Williams, offensive lineman Kahlil McKenzie, and defensive lineman Justin Hamilton.

The Patriots deactivated the following players: Cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive linemen Keionta Davis, Malcom Brown, Geneo Grissom, and John Simon, along with offensive linemen Cole Crosten and Ted Karras.