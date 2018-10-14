Kelvin Benjamin rebuffs Josh Allen’s interest in pregame pitch-and-catch

Getty Images

Bills receiver Kelvin Benjamin now has more awkward pregame interactions with quarterbacks (two) than he has touchdowns this year (one).

Via Jenna Cottrell of 13 WHAM, Bills quarterback Josh Allen asked Benjamin if Benjamin wanted to work on routes during pregame workouts. Said Benjamin: “No.”

Cottrell later added more information, which actually makes it look worse for Benjamin, not bette. “To further clarify, It was about an hour and half before the game,” Cottrell tweeted. “Benjamin remained on the field afterwards while the other WR’s ran routes for Allen. I was not the only reporter to hear the conversation.”

Benjamin made waves in the preseason by taking a shot at Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. It led to Newton confronting Benjamin before a preseason game between the two teams.

A first-round pick in 2014, Benjamin is in the option year of his rookie deal, at a salary of $8.459 million for 2018. He’s due to be a free agent in March.