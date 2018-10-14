Kelvin Benjamin: Report about pregame warmup “misinformation”

Getty Images

Before Sunday’s game against the Texans, Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin was the subject of a report stating that he rebuffed a request from quarterback Josh Allen to run routes during pregame warmup.

Benjamin slammed the report by Jenna Cottrell of 13 WHAM after the game. The wideout called it “misinformation” and said he told Allen he was ready when the quarterback asked if he needed to do anything else to warm up.